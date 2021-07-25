"I'm so confused...that turned super quickly" - Aljamain Sterling, Paul Felder and other UFC fighters react to the madness that was Adrian Yanez vs Randy Costa at UFC Vegas 32

Friendly foes Adrian Yanez and Randy Costa engaged in an absolute barnburner to kickstart the main card of UFC Vegas 32.

The pair of competitors were cordial throughout the build-up to their fight, but their relationship didn't stop either man from absolutely unloading on one another.

The pair of bantamweight up-and-comers went back-and-forth until Yanez connected with a perfectly-timed uppercut in round two. A staggered Costa tried to hang on but Yanez teed off on him until referee Chris Tognoni had no choice but to call for the stoppage.

Make it 7️⃣ in a ROW!



👊 @YanezMMA found his groove to secure the TKO win at #UFCVegas32. pic.twitter.com/HRc2CKvcuF — UFC (@ufc) July 24, 2021

Known as Mr. Knockout, Yanez lived up to his nickname as he scored his third KO/TKO win inside the octagon. The Texas-based fighter found himself tied for second place for the longest active KO streak in the UFC, just behind heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Heading into UFC Vegas 32, many were expecting Dr. Pepper vs. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to go down as a 'Fight of the Night' candidate. Needless to say, the bantamweight showdown didn't disappoint.

Check out how the MMA pros reacted to the spectacle of Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa at UFC Vegas 32:

Knockout artists appreciate what they witnessed out of Adrian Yanez and Randy Costa at UFC Vegas 32

As expected.. that was a fun one #UFCVegas32 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) July 24, 2021

Yanez v Costa 🔥🔥 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) July 24, 2021

Shane Burgos and Anthony Pettis, two men who know a thing or two about putting on a crackerjack in the octagon, showed their appreciation for Yanez vs. Costa.

'Hurricane' Shane said he expected nothing less out of the two, while 'Showtime' had no words to describe his excitement – just emojis.

Pros impressed with Adrian Yanez's display of resilience at UFC Vegas 32

UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling has a keen eye on his division's hottest prospects. 'Funk Master' was surprised by Yanez's ability to turn the fight around in a snap. The 31-year-old said:

I’m so confused… that turned super quickly. Maybe gassed out a bit, or an adrenaline dump? Body shots and that uppercut were rippin for Yanez! #UFCVegas32 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 24, 2021

Meanwhile, former top lightweight contender Paul Felder, heavyweight Tanner Boser and newcomer Terrance McKinney expressed their amazement after witnessing Yanez's comeback in round two.

According to 'The Irish Dragon', Yanez showed a perfect example on how to overcome adversity. The retired fighter and current commentator said:

Omg @yanezmma way to stay strong and come back. Sick fight — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) July 24, 2021

Boser and McKinney couldn't help but marvel over Yanez's durability. 'Bulldozer' praised the bantamweight prospect's "diamond chin," while 'T-Wrecks' called the rising star a "beast."

Well that was nuts from start to finish. File Yanez under the “Diamond Chin” category I guess. Crazy comeback. #UFCVegas32 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) July 24, 2021

Adrian Yanez is a beast #UFCVegas32 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 24, 2021

