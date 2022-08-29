"I’m crying laughing watching this" - Joe Rogan revisits discussing late comedy legend Patrice O'Neal with Kevin Hart on JRE

Joe Rogan recently uploaded an old clip of Kevin Hart and himself discussing the late comedian Patrice O'Neal. Rogan and Hart were both victims of O'Neal's roast and lauded his legendary comedic chops.

It was a bittersweet experience for Rogan to revisit the clip of him discussing O'Neal, who passed away in November 2011. The UFC color commentator wrote on Instagram:

"This is so beautiful. I’m crying laughing watching this. The great and powerful @kevinhart4real and I talking about getting trashed by Patrice O’Neal. RIP to one of the ALL time greats."

Patrice O'Neal started his comedy career in 1992, with the main premise of his pieces being conversations with the audience and deconstructive analysis. O'Neal was also famous for his appearances on the talk show Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn and the radio show Opie and Anthony. The comedian was hardly 42 years old when he passed away due to complications from a stroke caused by Type-II diabetes.

Joe Rogan dethroned by Meghan Markle for No.1 spot on Spotify charts

The Joe Rogan Experience has consistently topped the Spotify charts since the UFC color commentator signed an exclusive deal with the audio streaming giant in May 2020. Rogan's loyal followers from his YouTube days seemingly haven't failed to make the move over to Spotify along with their favorite podcaster.

However, Rogan recently lost the No.1 spot to Megan Markle's new podcast Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex achieved the feat in markets across the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, two days after releasing her the podcast. The first episode of the podcast features Markle's close friend and recently retired tennis star Serena Williams. However, many believe that Markle's success is dependent on initial inquisitiveness in the audience and will be short-lived.

While it is rare for Joe Rogan to lose the No.1 spot, it has happened in the past. The renowned podcaster was momentarily dethroned by Batman Unburied in the US, UK, Australia, Mexico, India, and a handful of other nations back in May. Prior to that, Rogan lost his spot to Minecraft stars Sapnap and Karl Jacobs last year.

