“I’m a dangerous person” - Jarred Brooks ready for comeback at ONE Fight Night 36 with a chip on his shoulder

Former undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks of the United States is heading into his comeback fight with a dangerous mentality after losing his coveted gold to ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio at ONE 171 earlier this year.The 32-year-old American wrestler is set to return to action against Russia’s Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, motivated by the desire to prove he is the true king of ONE Championship's stacked strawweight MMA division. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooks' reign ended when he surrendered the belt to Pacio in the third fight of their heated rivalry, leaving the Warsaw, Indiana native with unfinished business with the Filipino star.The former divisional king understands that his path back to the throne requires dominant performances against quality opposition, and he’s ready to do just that in a three-round flyweight MMA battle against Malachiev.‘The Monkey God’ told ONE Championship:&quot;I'm coming back. I'm going out and I have something to prove, and when I have something to prove, I'm a dangerous person.&quot;ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video will take place live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 3. The event can be watched by North American fans on Amazon Prime Video.Jarred Brooks ready to restart his strawweight campaign in ONE ChampionshipFor American star ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks, his fight against Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video represents a reset of sorts, as he attempts to make another run at the division’s gold.Brooks has taken the time to reflect since his earlier setback, and now he’s ready to return to the ring.The American told ONE:“So I've done a lot of thought, done a lot of recreation of what I think the fight is going to be like. But you guys are gonna see. I think that this is a good new start for me, and I think that Mansur is a good test.”Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on Jarred Brooks’ return.