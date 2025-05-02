“I’m directing the ship” - Dante Leon won‘t let Tye Ruotolo dictate the pace of their world title showdown 

Dante Leon has unveiled his strategic blueprint for dethroning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States in their upcoming trilogy bout. The 29-year-old submission specialist believes dictating the rhythm of the contest will be paramount when they collide at ONE Fight Night 31.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Leon said he wants to impose his game.

He told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"The big thing about not getting caught behind, the big thing about not losing dictatorship of the match, is that I'm making the choices, and I'm directing the ship on where I want it to go."

This approach highlights the Pedigo Submission Fighting representative's determination to neutralize the aggressive offense that has made the 22-year-old Ruotolo one of submission grappling's most dangerous competitors.

Dante Leon challenges Tye Ruotolo for the golden belt at ONE Fight Night 31

Top contender Dante Leon is set to challenge 22-year-old American phenom Tye Ruotolo this weekend for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

The two trade submissions in a highly anticipated world championship showdown at ONE Fight Night 31.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2. The event goes down from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and can be viewed in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

