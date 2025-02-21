“I'm so disappointed” - MMA analyst makes feelings known about Ilia Topuria’s lightweight move shutting the door on thrilling fights at 145 pounds

Ilia Topuria sent shockwaves through the MMA community by vacating the UFC featherweight belt and moving up to lightweight. MMA analyst Luke Thomas weighed in and shared his thoughts on the Spaniard’s move.

In a recent social media live announcement, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Topuria is moving to 155 pounds, as cutting to 145 pounds was taking a toll on his body. Along with that announcement, White revealed that the former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will fight for the vacant belt in the main event of UFC 314 against rising featherweight Diego Lopes.

This move is receiving mixed reactions, with several fans expressing excitement about seeing Topuria at lightweight, while pundits criticize the decision, arguing that the undefeated fighter had several potential contenders at 145 pounds and should have faced them before moving up.

In his recent YouTube video, Thomas shared his disappointment with Topuria’s move, naming Volkanovski, Movsar Evloev, and Lopes as the contenders the 28-year-old should have faced to cement his legacy at 145 pounds. The analyst stated:

"There are so many good fights for him at 145 if he was able to stay down there that I really just was like, I'm so disappointed we're not going to get him Volk 2 or Ilia versus Diego Lopes or even Movsar Evloev, who, by the way, got completely passed over."

Check out Luke Thomas’ comments below (7:58):

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC is planning to book Topuria vs. reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for International Fight Week. However, the UFC has not yet confirmed this.

Ilia Topuria vows to finish Islam Makhachev in a potential fight

Ilia Topuria defended his featherweight crown against former champion Max Holloway at UFC 308, becoming the first person to knock out ‘Blessed.’ Ever since, he has been knocking on the door for a shot at lightweight, calling out Islam Makhachev at every possible opportunity.

In the UFC 311 headliner, Makhachev delivered a spectacular performance, submitting Renato Moicano via a D'Arce choke in the first round. Following the event, Topuria wasted no time and took to X, vowing to finish the lightweight kingpin with ease in a potential fight, writing:

“Islam, if I want to, I can finish you.if I want to, I can knock you out. I'll make it look easy. Se you soon.”

Check out Ilia Topuria's X post below:

