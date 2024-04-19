"I'm disappointed with myself" - Regian Eersel admits he could have performed better in shocking title defeat to Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel is focused on making improvements before an inevitable rematch against Alexis Nicolas.

Heading into ONE Fight Night 21, Eersel was a two-sport lightweight world champion (kickboxing and Muay Thai) with an overall promotional record of 10-0. The Suriname-born fighter's latest test was against the undefeated Nicolas, who maintained his confidence that he would emerge victorious.

Not many people predicted what would happen in the April 5 main event, as Nicolas emerged victorious by unanimous decision. Considering how close the fight was, fans have called for a rematch between the Frenchman and Eersel.

During an interview with STVS Suriname, Eersel had this to say about the disappointing result:

"I'm disappointed with myself. But I know I can work on it and do better in a rematch."

The replay of ONE Fight Night 21 can be seen by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nicolas has become a superstar among ONE Championship fans after defeating Eersel. Before ONE Fight Night 21, 'Barboza' only had one promotional appearance - a unanimous decision win against Magomed Magomedov on January 12. The question is, what's next for the 25-year-old Frenchman?

Watch Regian Eersel's entire interview with STVS Suriname below:

Does Regian Eersel deserve an immediate rematch against Alexis Nicolas?

There are several aspects to consider when deciding if a former champion earns an immediate rematch. Firstly, did the fighter have a long title reign? When it comes to Regian Eersel, the answer is yes, as he established a promotional kickboxing record of 7-0, including five for the lightweight throne.

Secondly, was the fight considered close or a fluke? Alexis Nicolas' win at ONE Fight Night 21 was no fluke, as he chopped down Eersel's legs and showcased brilliant defense. With that said, the margin of defeat for 'The Immortal' was slim, making a rematch highly intriguing.

Lastly, do the fans want to see the immediate rematch? There's no doubt that the majority of ONE Championship fans are calling for Nicolas vs Eersel 2. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising for the promotion to book the matchup again later this year.

