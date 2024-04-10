“Immediate rematch. Period!” - Fans call for another go-around between champs Alexis Nicolas, Regian Eersel

ONE Championship fans are already clamoring for a rematch between Regian Eersel and newly-crowned lightweight kickboxing world champion Alexis Nicolas.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Eersel put one of his two ONE world titles on the line against the 25-year-old French standout. After five rounds of intense action, Nicolas was declared the winner via unanimous decision, ending Eersel's 22-fight undefeated streak.

"Ever the showman. What did you think of this INSANE scrap between Regian Eersel and newly crowned ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Alexis Nicolas?"

Sharing their response to the stunning upset, multiple fans on Instagram called for Alexis Nicolas to run it back with 'The Immortal' later this year.

"Immediate rematch. PERIOD!," commented one user.

"Would love to see an immediate rematch. Both fighters are incredibly talented, but it's only fair to recognize @koolhydraat longest active streak in ONE Super Series. He's been the undisputed kickboxing champ for five years. Respect," wrote another.

Other users simply commented:

"Rematch!"

"REMATCH!!!"

"Rematch would be [fire emjoi]."

Regian Eersel hopes ONE Championship grants him a rematch with Alexis Nicolas

While the bout was relatively competitive for most of the 15-round affair, the difference-maker came in the second round when Alexis Nicolas caught Eersel coming in with a counter left hook that knocked the former two-sport champ to the canvas.

Discussing the fight on Instagram, Regian Eersel is convinced that the knockdown is the only reason that Nicolas won on the scorecards — and it's for that reason he hopes to score an immediate rematch with the Frenchman.

"If I didn't get the eight-count, I would have won the fight," Eersel wrote. "So, I hope ONE Championship gives me a rematch. But yeah. It is what it is. You win some, you lose some, you know? I will be back even better. I will be back. But for now, I'm just gonna enjoy Bangkok and grab some food and drinks."

Do you want to see Nicolas and Eersel run it back right away?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the ONE Fight Night 21 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

