WATCH: Alexis Nicolas shows uncanny power in stunning knockdown of Surinamese superstar Regian Eersel

Alexis Nicolas shocked the world.

On Friday, at ONE Fight Night 21, the 25-year-old out of France made the most of his second appearance in the promotion, securing a unanimous decision victory over former two-sport world champion Regian Eersel.

In doing so, he brought an end to the Surinamese superstar's 22-fight win streak and claimed the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship:

"Alexis Nicolas DROPS 'The Immortal!'"

After a fairly competitive opening round, the tide appeared to turn in the second after 'Barboza' caught Eersel coming in with a short left hook that dropped 'The Immortal' 30 seconds into the frame. From there, it was all Nicolas who picked apart his opponent en route to making ONE Championship history.

In addition to winning his first ONE world title, Alexis Nicolas moved to 24-0 in his combat sports career and succeeded in making Regian Eersel look human for the first time in more than eight years.

Alexis Nicolas believes the best is yet to come

Alexis Nicolas may have a stellar undefeated record and a win over one of the best strikers on the planet, but he remains convinced that the best is still yet to come:

"I'm not in my prime yet," Nicolas said at the post-fight press conference. "You know, I will rest a little but because I'm tired and little bit painful and then after that I will come back to training."

As for Regian Eersel, 'The Immortal' is still holding strong as the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion. We could also see a rematch between the two kickboxing stars down the line, but for now, seeing Eersel return to 'the art of eight limbs' feels like the likeliest of scenarios.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the ONE Fight Night 21 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.