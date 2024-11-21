“I’m driving it” - Jarred Brooks ready to show Reece McLaren who’s the boss in move to flyweight

Jarred Brooks wants upcoming opponent 'Lightning' Reece McLaren to understand one thing -- he's the boss. Brooks has had a history with McLaren in the past, with the two clashing on social media.

But now that they are scheduled for war in a couple of weeks' time, 'The Monkey God' wants his Australian adversary to know who the A-side is in this equation. Speaking to 'The MMA Superfan' YouTube channel in a recent interview, Brooks said McLaren now has nowhere to hide.

'The Monkey God' stated:

"Reece and I have had some back and forth on Instagram before, and, you know, he's telling me, get in the back of the bus. And I'm just like, dude, I'm driving it. And I don't think he realized that until my name showed up on his plate."

Brooks will be moving up a weight class to take on the no.4-ranked flyweight MMA contender and wants nothing more than a big win to signal his readiness to compete for the flyweight MMA throne, left vacant by the recently retired 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Brooks and McLaren square off in the ONE Championship ring.

Jarred Brooks and Reece McLaren go to war at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

Strawweight MMA elite 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks is set to face no.4-ranked 'Lightning' Reece McLaren in a pivotal flyweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Dec. 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

