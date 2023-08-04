"I'm on drugs!" - Nate Diaz recalls hilarious incident with USADA testers when he was 'fed up with' being in the UFC

Nate Diaz has been an advocate for stronger drug-testing in MMA for quite some time. During the leadup to his UFC 196 clash with Conor McGregor—who has gone on to be accused of steroid use countless times since packing on significant muscle mass—Diaz infamously accused the entire roster of PED use.

Now, in an interview on the FULL SEND PODCAST ahead of his boxing match with Jake Paul tomorrow, the Stockton MMA legend has spoken about his frustrations with USADA, the UFC's drug-testing agency of choice. While Diaz is adamantly against steroids, this doesn't mean USADA hasn't been a nuisance.

Both him and his older brother Nick Diaz are well-known recreational smokers of marijuana. And a popular story has circulated the internet detailing how the 'BMF' claimant supposedly smoked marijuana in front of USADA drug testers. About the incident, Diaz said the following (at 21:32 minutes):

"It's like a process, you gotta go in there, wait till you gotta piss, and sign papers and do all these, answer all these questions every time. They'll test you every three days. It's crazy. I got to the point where I wanted out of my contract for a long time too. So I was fed up with even being in the UFC. See and then, let alone, the drug test comes inconveniently whenever they want to and they'll pull up sometimes I'll be like 'No dude, get the f*** out of here, I'm on drugs. Get the f*** out of here.'"

Nate Diaz's past issues with USADA almost cost him the UFC 244 main event

Ahead of his 'BMF' title bout with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, Nate Diaz was part of one of the most unlikely situations in MMA drug-testing history. Nate Diaz, a strong critic of PED users in the sport, was revealed to have tested positive for trace amounts of ligandrol, a SARM that has similar effects to anabolic steroids.

After being notified of the positive test, Diaz took it upon himself to reveal the information to the public, all while maintaining his innocence. He was eventually cleared of any offense after it was determined that the incident was due to a tainted supplement Diaz had taken.