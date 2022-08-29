"I'm dying to just run out" - Paddy Pimblett reacts to "sick" walkout at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett spoke in an interview with BT Sport about exactly how he felt during his iconic walkout during his huge win at UFC London a month ago.

Prior to his career in the UFC, the 27-year-old was still one of the most talked about fighters in the UK. He had a large cult following before stepping foot into the octagon. During his time with Cage Warriors, the then-featherweight made his walkout a symbolic addition to 'The Baddy' fight night experience.

Reacting to his entrance at UFC London on July 23, Paddy Pimblett explained how "there's no feeling like it." He revealed how eager he was to just sprint around the arena, saying:

"That was boss when it all went black, that was sick. When the gaff went blacked out and I could just see phones everywhere, just cameras, torches on phones, that was sick. It's no feeling like it, to be honest."

He added:

"Like when this happens now when the first tune comes on, I'm just dying to run round. I'm dying to just run out... It's goosebumps gear lad, proper goosebumps gear... When you're walking out there, you forget everything else. You just don't think about anything else in the world."

His walkout was certianly unforgettable for those in attendance. However, nothing quite lived up to his brave, honest, and historic post-fight interview speech that shed some light on mental health.

The former Cage Warriors 145lb champion took his moment to raise awareness for those struggling mentally, urging them to speak up.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's reaction to the entire showcase at UFC London in the video below:

How far can Paddy Pimblett go in the UFC?

Paddy Pimblett sits alongside a handful of other rising talents in the sport as the UFCs potential next big star. How far can he realistically go in the deadly lightweight division?

The BJJ Black Belt has multiple tools in his arsenal. He is able to comfortably finish the fight both standing and grappling, as we've seen in his first three fights in the promotion.

Pimblett will have title aspirations in the company. However, the UFC lightweight division is arguably the most stacked weightclass in the world, with certified killers sitting outside the top 15. The scouser must keep sharpening his tools, but also work on the defensive aspect of his game if he wants success in the cage.

Edited by Aditya Singh