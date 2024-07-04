"I'm more dynamic than everybody" - Luke Lessei on his edge against contenders in the stacked featherweight Muay Thai ranks

Luke Lessei acknowledges the murderer's row of talent in the ultra-stacked ONE featherweight Muay Thai division.

The fifth-ranked American fighter, though, is quite confident he can more than hold his own against the finest strikers in the world at 155 pounds.

'The Chef' will look to display the unbridled creativity of 'American-stye Muay Thai' this coming Friday, July 5, against France's Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video.

This three-round featherweight slugfest will air live in US Primetime from the fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lessei is no stranger to elite competition, sharing the ring with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut and Eddie Abasolo in his first two outings in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Now, he wants to continue his ascent atop the division ruled by featherweight Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

As far as the Dubuque, Iowa native is concerned, his electric style will separate him from the rest of the pack. Luke Lessei told Violent Money TV in a recent interview:

"I'm trying to bring a new aura here. I feel like I can get these guys in a part of their game that I don't even know how to explain it. I just feel like I'm more dynamic than everybody."

Here's Lessei's full interview:

Luke Lessei says he possesses 'deceptive' power

While Luke Lessei earned the respect of ONE fans in his first two appearances, he's still chasing that elusive signature finish.

Given his lanky frame, the 28-year-old admits he doesn't appear like a powerful striker. But make no mistake about it, Lessei says he can KO anyone if the opportunity presents itself.

'The Chef' said in the same interview:

"I have more power than a lot of other people in ONE in this division. Obviously, not like the heavyweights, but I think my power is deceptive."

He continued:

"I'm just trying to catch him with something, and I don't mean just a hand or an elbow, like literally anything. I feel like I have the power to finish this fight from any area."

ONE Fight Night 23 is free on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

