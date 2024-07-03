“They need to game-plan for me” - Luke Lessei brings all-time high confidence into ONE Fight Night 23

American Muay Thai fighter Luke Lessei is brimming with a lot of confidence heading into his scheduled match this week and believes he is going to be a handful come fight night.

'The Chef', named as such for the technical approach he has for his matches, will battle Bampara Kouyate of France in a featherweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 23: OK vs. Rasulov on July 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is part of the 11-fight offering happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and airing live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In an interview with Violent Money TV, Luke Lessei spoke about the mindset he has heading into ONE Fight Night 23, saying:

"My philosophy is always that they need to game-plan for me, like me and my dad, we always try to train and complete a regimen of martial arts techniques, so it's always been that way. I feel like I'm comfortable on any part of the game now, going into like watching film or, you know, thinking about the fight against Bampara."

Watch the full interview below:

Luke Lessei has impressed in his first two fights in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in December last year. He notched his first victory back in February, a split decision win over fellow American fighter Eddie Abasolo, which thrust him to the No. 5 spot in the contenders' list in the featherweight Muay Thai division.

Out to frustrate him is Kouyate, who is seeking a bounce-back victory after losing in his promotional debut in October last year against Shakir Al-Tekreeti of Iraq.

Luke Lessei seeks to showcase other facets of his game at ONE Fight Night 23

Luke Lessei has made quite an impression since coming on board ONE Championship in December last year but admits he has not fully showcased what he is truly capable of. He is out to do it when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5 in Thailand.

The Dubuque, Iowa, native shared this in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his featherweight Muay Thai clash against Frenchman Bampara Kouyate, highlighting how he also wants to showcase his technical side as a fighter.

'The Chef' said:

"I'm hoping every fight gets a little more technical because I can show my actual fight IQ and my skills. My last few fights, I've kinda been showing my Midwest mentality, my toughness, good stuff here and there."

Before entering ONE Championship, Lessei established his reputation as a dynamic fighter with a penchant for rugged finishes.

