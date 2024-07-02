"I've fought people, all different sizes" - Luke Lessei unfazed by Bampara Kouyate's imposing height and length

Luke Lessei has no doubts about his ability to take on opponents that bring different physical challenges to the table.

The American featherweight Muay Thai contender has already proven his ability to compete against some of the top names in his weight class.

His next test at ONE Fight Night 23 comes against Bampara Kouyate who brings height and reach to the table, making him a difficult style match-up to prepare for.

Lessei believes that he is more than equipped to solve this issue thanks to his amateur experience and training alongside his father.

'The Chef' spoke in a recent interview with ONE Championship about how he has been cooking away for a long time in order to prepare himself for all different styles and body types:

"I've had 60 amateur fights. So I've fought people, all different sizes, all different. There's definitely quite a handful of people that are the same size as me, even younger before I hit my growth spurt. So that stuff never goes away. And then, also, my dad's 6'4'', and he's my coach. He's holding pads for me. So the body that I'm always looking at us 6'4'', 200 pounds."

ONE Championship fans know what to expect from Luke Lessei

His two fights under the ONE Championship banner have been a fantastic introduction to the promotion for Luke Lessei.

Back to back wars with Jo Nattawut and Eddie Abasolo have marked him out as a must-watch fighter.

However, Lessei now hopes that at ONE Fight Night 23, he can let his skills do the talking in order to avoid another back-and-forth battle.

He hopes to secure the finish in order to take his fate away from the judges on this occasion and get his hand raised inside Lumpinee Stadium on July 5.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

