"I'm so excited to fight at UFC 300" - Arman Tsarukyan discusses realization of his strategy leading up to bout against Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is excited to be a part of the highly anticipated UFC 300 event, where he will lock horns against former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira.

Tsarukyan recently sat down for an interview with former champions Daniel Cormier and Chris Weidman. At one point during the interaction, 'Akhalkalakets' revealed that he had a conversation with his manager, during which he laid out his future fighting strategy.

The 27-year-old said that he had expected a clash against 'Do Bronx' for his next outing, which would then lead to a potential title fight against Islam Makhachev.

Tsarukyan expressed happiness at one part of his plan becoming a reality and thanked the UFC for granting him the opportunity to compete at UFC 300:

"When I talked to my manager, told him the best-case scenario is going to be a fight with Charles Oliveira and then fight for the title with Islam and I wanted UFC 300 and I got it. So, I'm so happy. I'm so excited to fight in UFC 300 and especially with former champion Charles Oliveira. So, it's super exciting, you know? And I want to say thank you to the UFC for that opportunity."

UFC CEO Dana White announced that the winner of Tsarukyan vs. Oliveira will go up against Makhachev in the summer. So, a possible win over the 27-year-old might help Tsarukyan fulfill his whole strategy.

Apart from Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, what other fights will take place at UFC 300?

The lightweight banger between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan is not the only exciting matchup on the UFC 300 card, which is scheduled to take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dana White recently announced that the first title fight of the card will be a strawweight clash between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan.

Former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will also go toe-to-toe against Aleksandar Rakic.

Elsewhere, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his UFC featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar on the same card.

A middleweight scrap between Cody Brundage and rising contender Bo Nickal has also been scheduled for UFC 300.

