“I'm excited to make my name here” - Adriano Moraes eager to leave a lasting impression in the historic halls of Saitama Super Arena

Former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes said his upcoming match is made more special because it is happening at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He is eager to plunge into action and leave his imprint on the famed arena with an impressive winning performance.

'Mikinho' vies for the currently vacant flyweight belt at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at Saitama. He is going up against fellow contender and hometown bet Yuya Wakamatsu in a rematch.

At the press conference for the event earlier this week, Adriano Moraes shared his excitement over being part of the stacked card at the Saitama Super Arena, highlighting how it is an honor and a privilege and something he is out to capitalize on in further shoring up his legacy.

The 36-year-old American Top Team standout said:

"Konnichiwa, Japan. Thank you for having me again here in Japan. I'm so happy to be here. And, man, I'm so excited for this fight, especially because it's in Saitama Super Arena, I think it's a dream come true to be here and fighting, you know, where like, it's the arena where a lot of legends rise up, you know, and make their names."

He added:

"And I'm excited to make my name here in Japan, of course, in this greatest, like, arena ever that we're gonna fight. So, I'm excited for this match because of it, for sure."

Watch the press conference below:

The match at ONE 172 will mark the second time Adriano Moraes and Wakamatsu will be sharing the ring after their first encounter in March 2022, where the Brazilian superstar forced 'Little Piranha' into submission to retain the flyweight MMA belt he was then holding.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Adriano Moraes out to get a statement win at ONE 172

As he basks in the opportunity to compete at Saitama Super Arena at ONE 172, Adriano Moraes is out to get a statement win over Yuya Wakamatsu.

He made his intentions known in an interview with ONE Championship, underscoring that such has always been his mindset, and he is not about to change it in his upcoming match.

Moraes said:

"So, I always look to make a statement because in and out of ONE Championship, people are going to know my name, people are going to know my legacy, and I think that’s the most important thing for us as fighters.”

Moraes-Wakamatsu II is one of five world title fights on offer at ONE 172, which will see ONE Championship return to Japan for the second straight year.

