“I’m excited to show what I really got” – Kade Ruotolo guarantees a much better performance in rematch with Tommy Langaker

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo can’t wait to return to the ONE Championship ring this weekend, if only to prove a point – that he can submit and finish rival Tommy Langaker once and for all.

Ruotolo is set to defend his lightweight submission grappling strap against the Norwegian IBJJF gold medalist in the co-main event at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo promised fans a better performance in his rematch with Langaker.

The 21-year-old American phenom stated:

“I don’t want to say there’s too much animosity [between us]. Before that first match, I was definitely eager to get it going. My preparation for that last match wasn’t nearly where I wanted it to be for some outside reasons. This time around, the camps have been going a lot better. So I’m excited to show them what I really got.”

Ruotolo also added that there is no bad blood between him and Langaker, so expect things to be respectful. He added:

“If there was animosity before the match, I’m sure it’s easy to wipe that all away.”

Kade Ruotolo to Tommy Langaker: “I’ll let my actions do the talking”

There has been a little bad blood between Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker leading up to this rematch. However, the 21-year-old says it’s not in his nature to spew trash talk.

Ruotolo also told ONE Championship:

“I’m not one to crap talk or anything like that. When it comes to martial arts, I think respect is my biggest thing. Leading into this match as well, I don’t want to say too much. I’ll let my actions do the talking.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. Please visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how you can watch the event from your location.