“I’m excited” - Singaporean-American phenom Adrian Lee eager to witness ONE return to the US with ONE 168: Denver

New ONE Championship signee Adrian Lee is among those excited to see the promotion make its United States return in September in Denver, Colorado. He said it is a great opportunity for the promotion to put forth once against its brand of world-class martial arts action in that part of the globe.

ONE will play the Ball Arena in Denver, home of the NBA's Nuggets team, for ONE 168 on Sept. 6. It will mark the second time that the organization will hold a live on-ground event in the U.S. following the first one in May last year, which was played to a sold-out crowd also in Colorado.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Adrian Lee, younger brother of ONE world champions Angela (atomweight/retired) and Christian Lee (lightweight and welterweight), shared his thoughts on the scheduled ONE U.S. show, saying:

"I think it's great that ONE is coming over to the U.S. again, and I'm excited to see how they're going to do."

So far, four fights have been announced for ONE 168: Denver, headed by the ONE women's strawweight MMA championship battle between champion Xiong Jing Nan and challenger Stamp Fairtex. The Thai superstar, however, underwent knee surgery this week, leaving the status of the contest still to be determined.

Also featured is the bantamweight Muay Thai title clash between reigning divisional king Jonathan Haggerty and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Still another world title match on offer is the lightweight submission grappling championship joust of champion Kade Ruotolo and challenger Mikey Musumeci, the promotion's flyweight grappling king.

Revealed as well is the catchweight Muay Thai showdown between veterans Liam Harrison and Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

The rest of the card is still to be filled up in the coming months, which could possibly include Singapore-American Lee and his double ONE world champion brother Christian against separate opponents.

Adrian Lee to debut at ONE 167

While he is excited for the return of ONE Championship in the United States, Adrian Lee is focused on his upcoming promotional debut next month.

The 18-year-old Prodigy Training Center athlete, who came on board ONE late last year, is to make his maiden outing in the Home of Martial Arts on June 7 at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut.

Adrian Lee will go up against fellow ONE newcomer Antonio Mammarella in a lightweight MMA showdown, part of the event happening at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and airing live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Now in ONE Championship, Adrian Lee is looking to build on his successful amateur career that saw him become a four-time National Youth MMA champion and the Hawaii high school state wrestling champion last year.