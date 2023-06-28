"I'm extremely impressed" - Ex-BJJ partner of Mark Zuckerberg switches sides to train Elon Musk  

It seems Elon Musk is seriously considering fighting Mark Zuckerberg in the cage. He has already begun preparations with a popular internet personality known for his love for jiu-jitsu.

Last week, Musk and Zuckerberg engaged in some friendly social media banter that led to the two tech billionaires seemingly agreeing to a cage fight. Things heated up when UFC president Dana White confirmed both men were serious about their fighting intentions and that he could make it happen.

While Mark Zuckerberg is a known jiu-jitsu aficionado, Elon Musk was not a known practitioner of any martial art form. However, the Tesla CEO was recently seen doing a grappling session with famous podcaster Lex Fridman. He recently tweeted pictures of their training session and wrote:

"I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic."

Interestingly, Lex Fridman also recently trained with Mark Zuckerberg after recording a podcast episode. The podcaster posted some footage of their rolling session on his YouTube channel and wrote:

"Mark Zuckerberg and I trained some jiu-jitsu after our most recent podcast conversation. It's inspiring to see both Mark and Elon taking on the martial arts journey. I look forward to training with both of them in the months and years to come."

Watch the full video below:

Fans react to Elon Musk seemingly training for a fight against Mark Zuckerberg with Lex Fridman

The possibility of two tech billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fighting in the cage excited fans. However, given Zuckerberg's accomplishments as a jiu-jitsu practitioner, Musk was thought to have bitten off more than he could chew.

However, fans went into a frenzy when jiu-jitsu savant and podcaster Lex Fridman took to Twitter and revealed Musk is training with him. They posted their humorous reactions in the comments section of the tweet.

One fan posted a meme, joking about Zuckerberg's reaction to the tweet:

"Mark when he sees this pic."

Another fan defended Zuckerberg and posted a counter-meme:

"Mark when he sees that picture."

Another fan recalled Musk's joke about his best fighting move and wrote:

"The walrus move is coming together pretty well!"

Another user joined in and asked Freidman:

"Did you receive the walrus yes or no."

One fan sarcastically wrote:

"What a great way to end pride month."

Another fan posted a hilarious meme:

"Can you guess Lex's safe word."

One fan wrote:

"Lex rolling with Elon and Zuck is pretty damn epic."

