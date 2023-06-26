Mark Zuckerberg MMA video: Dive into all footage of Facebook CEO training in combat sports

Mark Zuckerberg recently made the news for his rumored fight against Elon Musk. Take a look at all his training videos.

The Facebook CEO is no stranger to MMA, or more specifically, Jiu-Jitsu. Zuckerberg not only trains in the martial arts, but he has also competed in and won Jiu-Jitsu tournaments in the past. A couple of days back, a Twitter conversation turned into a serious conversation about a potential fight between Elon Musk and the founder of Facebook.

Here's a look at all the training and fight videos of Mark Zuckerberg:

Lex Fridman @lexfridman Here's a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu jitsu. I look forward to training with @elonmusk as well. It's inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey. See the full video here: youtube.com/watch?v=1Wy-6z… Here's a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu jitsu. I look forward to training with @elonmusk as well. It's inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey. See the full video here: youtube.com/watch?v=1Wy-6z… https://t.co/WsLaRiFf1o

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Mark Zuckerberg training with BJJ world champion Mikey Musumeci Mark Zuckerberg training with BJJ world champion Mikey Musumeci https://t.co/plE3CUpoP7

Cactus Ninja @OneOfOne_NFTs



#jiujitsu #training Mark Zuckerberg is taking this fight with Elon Musk really serious Mark Zuckerberg is taking this fight with Elon Musk really serious 😂#jiujitsu #training https://t.co/sWyAMbCY0i

#MarkZuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing intensive training in preparation for a face-off against Elon Musk. Dear Elon, please ensure your well-being as I am a devoted admirer of yours. Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing intensive training in preparation for a face-off against Elon Musk. Dear Elon, please ensure your well-being as I am a devoted admirer of yours.@elonmusk #MarkZuckerberg https://t.co/WWTucaOC2b

Take a look at some of his Jiu-Jitsu matches and full training sessions:

Mark Zuckerberg even appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and spoke about how he got into Jiu-Jitsu after starting running and surfing. He also spoke about why he thinks it is the best sport:

"It really is the best sport," said Zuckerberg."The question isn't how did I get into it, it's how did I not know about it until now. From the very first session that I did, like five minutes in, I was like where has this been my whole life?"

His interest turned into a desire to compete professionally and he went on to win a couple of local tournaments in Jiu-Jitsu. The development sent the internet into a frenzy and put his name up with the likes of Tom Hardy as celebrity Jiu-Jitsu fighters.

Take a look at the clip from the podcast (Quote from 2:05 onwards):

Dana White explains Mark Zuckerberg's 'send me location' story and talks about the Elon Musk fight

Shortly after news broke that two of the wealthiest tech moguls in the world were looking to fight each other, Dana White got into contact with both of them and discussed a potential match. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC president explained the situation of the fight and stated:

"Well just to give some clarification, so what he said is, Mark Zuckerberg responded with send me location, which is something that Khabib Nurmagomedov says when people challenge him. So that was what send me location meant, and I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this."

Take a look at the interview:

TMZ @TMZ An @ElonMusk vs. #MarkZuckerberg UFC fight could actually happen -- and it would be the BIGGEST fight in the history of the world, according to #UFC Prez @DanaWhite. tmz.com/2023/06/22/mar… An @ElonMusk vs. #MarkZuckerberg UFC fight could actually happen -- and it would be the BIGGEST fight in the history of the world, according to #UFC Prez @DanaWhite. tmz.com/2023/06/22/mar… https://t.co/W2dTd5G1ye

Dana White has stated that both of them are interested in the fight and also went on to say that the event would be the biggest event in the world and would shatter PPV records. He also predicted that the fight would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity.

