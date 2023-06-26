Mark Zuckerberg MMA video: Dive into all footage of Facebook CEO training in combat sports

Mark Zuckerberg recently made the news for his rumored fight against Elon Musk. Take a look at all his training videos.
The Facebook CEO is no stranger to MMA, or more specifically, Jiu-Jitsu. Zuckerberg not only trains in the martial arts, but he has also competed in and won Jiu-Jitsu tournaments in the past. A couple of days back, a Twitter conversation turned into a serious conversation about a potential fight between Elon Musk and the founder of Facebook.
Here's a look at all the training and fight videos of Mark Zuckerberg:
Take a look at some of his Jiu-Jitsu matches and full training sessions:
Mark Zuckerberg even appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and spoke about how he got into Jiu-Jitsu after starting running and surfing. He also spoke about why he thinks it is the best sport:
"It really is the best sport," said Zuckerberg."The question isn't how did I get into it, it's how did I not know about it until now. From the very first session that I did, like five minutes in, I was like where has this been my whole life?"
His interest turned into a desire to compete professionally and he went on to win a couple of local tournaments in Jiu-Jitsu. The development sent the internet into a frenzy and put his name up with the likes of Tom Hardy as celebrity Jiu-Jitsu fighters.
Take a look at the clip from the podcast (Quote from 2:05 onwards):
Dana White explains Mark Zuckerberg's 'send me location' story and talks about the Elon Musk fight
Shortly after news broke that two of the wealthiest tech moguls in the world were looking to fight each other, Dana White got into contact with both of them and discussed a potential match. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC president explained the situation of the fight and stated:
"Well just to give some clarification, so what he said is, Mark Zuckerberg responded with send me location, which is something that Khabib Nurmagomedov says when people challenge him. So that was what send me location meant, and I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this."
Take a look at the interview:
Dana White has stated that both of them are interested in the fight and also went on to say that the event would be the biggest event in the world and would shatter PPV records. He also predicted that the fight would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity.