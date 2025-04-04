“I’m f***ing ready” - Alexis Nicolas says it’s all systems go in bid to reclaim world title from Regian Eersel

Alexis Nicolas is confident that his pre-fight preparations have made him ready for his trilogy bout against Regian Eersel.

In April 2024, Nicolas shockingly defeated Eersel by unanimous decision to become the new ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion. Six months later, Eersel avenged his defeat in the rematch, regaining the world title with a unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 25.

On April 4, Nicolas and Eersel will settle the score in the ONE Fight Night 30 main event. Talking about his preparations to fight 'The Immortal' for a third time in an interview with Nick Atkin, the challenger said:

"Everything was good. The preparation was good, my team was good, the training camp, the game plan - everything is good. So no problem. Just have to fight, and I’m f***ing ready."

ONE Fight Night 30 represents the promotion's return to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

In the main event, two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia looks to defend his heavyweight Muay Thai strap against former WBC champion Lyndon Knowles.

Check out Alexis Nicolas' entire interview with Nick Atkin below:

Regian Eersel admits he "regained the fire" after his loss against Alexis Nicolas

Before losing against Alexis Nicolas, Regian Eersel held a ONE Championship record of 7-0 in kickboxing and 3-0 in Muay Thai. 'The Immortal' also solidified himself as a two-sport world champion at lightweight.

During a recent interview with ONE, Eersel had this to say about his fire being reignited once he endured the loss against Nicolas:

“And I think by losing to Alexis, I regained the fire because, yeah, I lost. It’s part of the job, of course. But for me, it was years that I didn’t lose a fight. So, for me, it was good to have a loss.”

At ONE Fight Night 30, Alexis Nicolas looks to silence any doubters who believe his win against Regian Eersel was a fluke. On the contrary, Eersel plans to end his chapter against Nicolas and extend his legendary promotional resume.

