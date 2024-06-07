"I'm so f***ing ready" - Mikey Musumeci confident 'Cobrinha' and Kennedy Maciel have prepped him well for Gabriel Sousa

Mikey Musumeci is happy with his preparations for upcoming submission grappling match against Gabriel Sousa.

Later this week, Musumeci will make his seventh appearance under the ONE Championship banner during ONE 167.

This time around, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is scheduled to test himself in a non-title bantamweight bout against Sousa, a highly credentialed promotional newcomer.

There's a strong argument that Sousa is Musumeci's toughest challenge since signing with the world's largest martial arts organization.

Heading into the intriguing matchup, the American superstar is filled with confidence after his training camp featuring Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles and Kennedy Maciel.

During an interview with ONE, Musumeci had this to say about being ready to take on Sousa:

"So I feel so confident competing with Gabriel because I'm training with the best two guys in the world in this weight class. So I'm so f***ing ready. Let's do this sh*t."

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Friday's event featuring Mikey Musumeci vs Gabriel Sousa and Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut 2 can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

When did Gabriel Sousa defeat Mikey Musumeci in a submission grappling match?

Gabriel Sousa is unlike most opponents Mikey Musumeci has faced in ONE Championship for several reasons.

Most importantly, the world-class Brazilian grappler is the last fighter to defeat Musumeci, which took place at a FloGrappling WNO event in September 2021.

Sousa has secured gold in several high-level tournaments, including the IBJJF European Open and AJB Abu Dhabi World Pro.

The 27-year-old now looks to add a legacy-defining accomplishment by potentially becoming a world champion under the ONE banner at flyweight or bantamweight.

Firstly, Sousa must solely be focused on his upcoming matchup against Musumeci. 'Darth Rigatoni' is undoubtedly excited for the opportunity to avenge one of the few defeats in his submission grappling.

Only time will tell if the American superstar can get the job done.