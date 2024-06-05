ONE 167 preview and predictions: Mikey Musumeci vs Gabriel Sousa

After three years since they last grappled with one another, Mikey Musumeci and Gabriel Sousa will lock horns anew in a bid to determine who improved the most in that time span.

These two skilled ground savants with varying styles will clash in a bantamweight grapple-fest this coming Friday, June 7, live on US Primetime at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on Prime Video. The full event is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

Trending

For Musumeci, the reigning flyweight submission grappling king, it's an opportunity to settle an old grudge against a familiar foe.

'Darth Rigatoni' still hasn't forgotten the pain of defeat when he got caught by Sousa in a suffocating north-south choke.

Musumeci hasn't lost since that fateful encounter in 2021.

Now, Sousa wants to prove that his victory was no fluke and he's arguably the better grappler in his ONE debut.

The Brazilian knows another win over a global superstar like Musumeci will be the perfect entry to the world's largest martial arts organization.

Will it be revenge or repeat? Let's take a look at Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship panel's thoughts for this epic chess match.

Vince Richards

Musumeci vs Sousa is a matchup that is tricky to predict. On one hand, Musumeci proved to be a global superstar while Sousa has yet to break the glass ceiling. On the other hand, Sousa already holds a win over Musumeci when they fought each other in 2021.

The mental edge obviously resides on Sousa's, but Musumeci is as natural as the word goes in submission grappling. It will be intriguing if Musumeci's new style translates with bantamweight success, especially with how Sousa has called the division his home.

I don't see a submission in this match, but a technical chess match with both fighters exchanging one or two attempts.

Prediction: Musumeci via unanimous decision

James De Rozario

Mikey Musumeci has been one of the leading names in the promotion's successful bid to take over the submission grappling realm. I expect him to continue his dominant streak to level the series alongside the Brazilian newcomer inside the Thai capital.

However, against Sousa, Musumeci will be in for a test that should force him to go outside the box, restrategize, and frustrate him to the limit.

Still, his experience under ONE's high-paced grappling ruleset will come in handy.

Sousa might take a while to settle down. Given how much experience and tricks he has built from his guard in no-gi - from ankle picks, holds, and locks, nevermind the submissions - the former will be in for a test of will as the match progresses.

In the end, it will all come down to three factors that will give Musumeci the decision - positional control, submissions, and catches.

Prediction: Musumeci by unanimous decision

Ted Razon

The biggest storyline of this match-up is Musumeci succumbing to a north-south choke the last time he fought Sousa.

For sure, 'Darth Rigatoni' has endlessly drilled escapes from the north-south position for this rematch. Like the first fight, I expect Musumeci's brilliant guard retention to shine, especially against a relentless Brazilian who has passed his defenses before.

This time, though, I believe Musumeci will no longer passively react to Sousa's moves and showcase his improved attacking guard this time.

I foresee Musumeci executing a brilliant sweep around the halfway point of this match and perhaps putting Sousa on the defensive with his fearsome leg lock arsenal.

I'm predicting Musumeci getting the finish in dramatic fashion in the waning seconds of this match via a heel hook or perhaps an Aoki lock.

Prediction: Musumeci via submission