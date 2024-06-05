“My brother” - Mikey Musumeci reunites with close friend and fellow ONE world champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Bangkok

Mikey Musumeci spent more than three months of hard training ahead of his next match, and it wasn't until ONE 167's fight week that his schedule cleared up a bit.

While it may seem ironic, especially with his fight just days away, Musumeci found some free time on his calendar and decided to visit his close friend and fellow ONE world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Musumeci is just days away from his grudge match against Gabriel Sousa this Friday, but that didn't stop him from putting in some Muay Thai work with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in Bangkok.

Trending

"My brother @rodtang_jimungnon ❤️ pray for us this weekend," posted Mikey Musumeci on Instagram.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion spent much of his training camp at Cobrinha BJJ in Los Angeles and trained under BJJ legend Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles.

He also trained with former UFC flyweight world champion Brandon Moreno at Faito Tamashii Combat Club in his Las Vegas hometown.

Driving nearly five hours one-way, and training five more, during his fight camp certainly taxed Musumeci, but he found some time to take a breather once he arrived in Bangkok.

That work might just be enough for Musumeci to beat Sousa in their bantamweight match at Impact Arena.

Rodtang will also feature in the ONE 167 card when he faces Denis Puric in a non-title kickboxing match.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Mikey Musumeci says he took a scientific approach in his preparation for Gabriel Sousa

Mikey Musumeci is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, but there was one match that he would certainly like to avenge.

Before he signed with the promotion in 2022, Musumeci suffered a loss against Sousa at Who's Number One in 2021.

Now that both he and Sousa are under the same promotion, 'Darth Rigatoni' wants nothing more than to get back at the Brazilian star.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Musumeci said he studied Sousa extensively and came up with the best possible approach.

"I'm obsessed about how to control someone with tiny legs, tiny arms. It's a whole different style of jiu-jitsu. So, I really treated Gabriel as like a science experiment, like a lab experiment, you know, and I did a lot of work for this match," said Musumeci.