“We’ll see if I f**k him up” - Mikey Musumeci pumped for dogfight against former tormentor Gabriel Sousa

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States is excited to take on the last man to beat and submit him. Former IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa tapped 'Darth Rigatoni' out with a north-south choke at Who's Number One in 2021, and now, Musumeci is out for revenge.

For the 27-year-old BJJ star, there's nothing more important than getting this win back, and Musumeci is expecting an absolute barnburner of a grappling match.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“And I want him to dogfight with me. And then we’ll see who’s standing after that. We’ll see if I get f****d up. We’ll see if I f**k him up. We’ll see. That’s what’s awesome about these matches. It pushes our will.”

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci is set to lock horns with Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Mikey Musumeci to face Kade Ruotolo for ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE 168: Denver

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci has a lot on his plate right now. He will be moving up to bantamweight for this fight, and in just a few months' time, he will also be making his lightweight debut in ONE Championship.

The 27-year-old is set to face 21-year-old phenom Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

The fight goes down at ONE 168: Denver, which broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6.