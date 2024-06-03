“I wanna push myself to be the best” - Mikey Musumeci says moving up weight classes is necessary for greatness

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States never imagined himself just competing at flyweight. This is why the 27-year-old Italian-American megastar is branching out to bantamweight for his next match, to test himself against a live opponent.

'Darth Rigatoni' is getting ready to face the last man to beat and submit him in Gabriel Sousa. Musumeci says it's just a matter of putting himself to the test.

Trending

The 27-year-old told Jits Magazine in a recent interview:

"It’s easy for me I could just stay in my weight class, keep winning every match, and I know I have a skill level above all the opponents in my weight class. But now I’m blessed with the opportunity to face the top guys in the world in heavier weight classes and I wanna push myself to be the best I can be."

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States is set to lock horns with former IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Mikey Musumeci out for revenge against Gabriel Sousa: "I’ve been asking for this match for over a year now"

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci wants to get this win back, which is why he has hounded ONE Championship for months to make this rematch with Gabriel Sousa a reality. Souza submitted Musumeci three years ago.

He told Jits Magazine:

"I’ve been asking for this match for over a year now. I’ve been very eager to get this match back, you know? Some people have complained about my opponents in ONE Championship being a lot of MMA people, but the truth is all the top people in my division declined having matches with me multiple times. So the only people that have been accepting were MMA people, and then everyone gets mad at me that I’m fighting MMA people."