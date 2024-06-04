“That’s what I wanna be known for” - Mikey Musumeci wants to leave lasting legacy as fighter who tested himself fully

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci isn't content with just being known as one of the best to ever do it in BJJ. The Italian-American superstar wants to feel right within himself that he took on the biggest and baddest challenges in his career.

Speaking to Jits Magazine in a recent interview, Musumeci talked about continuously trying to push the envelope in competition, to test his skill.

'Darth Rigatoni' stated:

"I feel like the highs come from uncertainty and obstacles that we face, and challenging ourselves and facing them again, you know? We either fall or we overcome, right? If we fall then we learn for it and then we go again."

Musumeci is currently unbeaten in ONE Championship, and he wants to continue to impress the fans with his performances. He added:

"That’s what I wanna be known for, for me that’s more meaningful, and constantly seeking growth. Constantly seeking improvement, that’s what I wanna be known for."

Needless to say, Musumeci is one of the biggest stars in the world's largest martial arts organization, and he will see action this weekend, so don't miss it.

Mikey Musumeci to face former adversary Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 on Prime Video

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci asked for this fight, and now he's got it. The 27-year-old is set to face the last man who defeated and submitted him, and he's out for revenge.

Musumeci is set to lock horns with former IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

