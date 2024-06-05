"I use criticism as fuel" - Mikey Musumeci says his wrestling got better after being labeled a 'butt-scooter'

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is certainly one of the most likable figures in combat sports today. However, just like any other athlete at the top of his game, he still deals with his fair share of haters.

As remarkable as 'Darth Rigatoni's' intricate style is, doubters still find fault in the way he operates. For one, some pointed out the 27-year-old's penchant for pulling guard and, at times, butt-scooting, instead of relying on takedowns.

While admittedly peeved by some of these insults, Musumeci used it as motivation to actually work on the things that he needed to improve on.

The five-time IBJJF black belt world champion told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

"I kinda use it as fuel, you know? I've been learning a lot of wrestling now because people talk s**t about me pulling guard, and wrestling's really fun. I just had no wrestling partners."

The Evolve MMA standout added:

"It wasn't really my fault but now I've been training wrestling. It's really fun. I just use criticism as fuel to work on things."

Mikey Musumeci's newfound wrestling game will certainly come in handy against his upcoming opponent known for his physicality and guard passing.

The American BJJ wizard will run it back with tormentor Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight all-grappling war this coming Friday, at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Mikey Musumeci can't wait to get his hands on Gabriel Sousa

Losing to Sousa back in 2021 was a wake-up call for Mikey Musumeci, and he has wanted to avenge that loss for the longest time.

On June 7, 'Darth Rigatoni's' shot at redemption will finally come inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Musumeci, who's been counting down the days, said in the same ONE interview:

"I have this f***ing crazy mindset right now. And I don't have patience. I have ADHD. I'm f***ing ready for it."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE 167 free, as it happens live in US primetime.