“I’m feeling a 100 degrees right now” - Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant turns up the heat with new wet sauna snaps

Paige VanZant, the former UFC fighter who has embraced her OnlyF*ns journey, continues to set social media ablaze with her captivating posts. While her fighting career may have taken a backseat, her online presence and alluring snaps have kept her fans thoroughly engaged.

In her latest post, Paige VanZant shared a picture of herself in a sauna, drenched in sweat, and striking a sultry pose, igniting a firestorm of reactions from her devoted fans.

The caption read:

"New sauna 🥵"

The reactions from her fans poured in, with one fan expressing:

"I'm feeling a 100 degrees right now,"

acknowledging the heat emanating from the photo. Another admirer couldn't help but praise her writing:

"Thick VanZant,"

appreciating her stunning physique. However, one fan seemed unimpressed, commenting,

"Sh*t is far beyond corny and cringe."

Nonetheless, the majority of her fans couldn't resist showering her with compliments, as another follower playfully remarked, "Hot in here🔥🔥🔥", while appreciating the sizzling sauna pose.

Check out the fan's reaction below:

Fans' reaction

Paige VanZant's run in the UFC

Paige VanZant's journey in the UFC has been marked by triumphs and challenges, making her a prominent figure in the sport. In December 2013, she was signed by the UFC for its newly created Strawweight division and was set to compete on The Ultimate Fighter to crown the inaugural strawweight champion. However, due to her age, she was turned away from the reality series.

In August 2014, VanZant made her UFC debut against Kailin Curran, winning by TKO in the third round and earning the Fight of the Night honors. This victory propelled her popularity, and in February 2015, she secured a sponsorship deal with Reebok, leading to some controversy.

Her journey continued with wins over Felice Herrig and Alex Chambers, further solidifying her presence in the UFC. Despite experiencing a loss against Rose Namajunas, she bounced back with an impressive knockout against Bec Rawlings, earning her the Performance of the Night award.

VanZant then faced Michelle Waterson in the flyweight division, losing via technical submission in the first round. Following a brief hiatus due to a broken arm, she returned with a submission win against Rachael Ostovich. However, her career was plagued with injuries, including fractured arms, which affected her planned matchups.

In July 2020, Paige VanZant faced Amanda Ribas but lost via submission in the first round. Despite her ups and downs, she remains a noteworthy figure in the MMA world, captivating fans with her social media presence and dynamic persona.