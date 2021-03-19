'I'm down to fight whoever, whenever, however' - Kevin Holland claims he's ready to face a former UFC middleweight champion in the Octagon [Exclusive]

Kevin Holland believes former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is bound to be fighting for the title once again. Big Mouth feels Whittaker will once again reign supreme as the 185-pound champion, and the former is open to fighting The Reaper.

During the UFC Vegas 22 virtual media day, Sportskeeda had the pleasure of catching up with Kevin Holland. The #10 ranked UFC middleweight made it clear that he is ready to throw down with anyone, and that includes Whittaker.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm pretty sure Robert Whittaker, if he gets past Kelvin Gastelum, he'll be fighting for the belt and he'll become the official champ. But I'm down to fight whoever, whenever, however, it doesn't really matter to me. I can pull up in this room right now, we can scrap, long I still get my cheque I'm good."

Kevin Holland also revealed that he was hoping to step in on the 17th April card. Following Paulo Costa's withdrawal, the UFC was looking at other options for Whittaker's upcoming main event fight.

Eventually, Kelvin Gastelum answered the call, and the UFC booked a new opponent for Whittaker. However, Holland would've been ready to step in had Costa announced his withdrawal a few days later.

Kevin Holland will be fighting in the main event of UFC Vegas 22

Kevin Holland will be returning to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC Vegas 22. In the main event of the card, Holland will welcome veteran Derek Brunson in a fight that promises to have huge implications for the rest of the middleweight division.

Holland is currently on a five-fight win streak, and a win over Brunson could take him one step closer to a title shot. But Brunson is known for being a spoiler for the middleweight division and could have a few surprises for Holland this weekend.