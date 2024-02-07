“I’m focused on MMA”- ‘Buchecha’ intrigued by rematch with Gordon Ryan, but maintains his commitment to MMA

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has faced everyone there is to compete against in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and that includes no-gi icon Gordon Ryan.

The two heavyweight stars practically dominated the BJJ scene in the 2010s, with Almeida capturing legendary status in both the IBJJF and the ADCC and Ryan dominating the no-gi competition.

Almeida, though, has since moved on from submission grappling and has made strides in his budding MMA career in ONE Championship.

In an interview with MMA legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson at Jaxxon Podcast, ‘Buchecha’ recalled his ADCC match against Ryan.

Almeida said it would be intriguing to revisit his rivalry with Ryan but admitted that his commitment now resides in MMA.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“Yeah, we were talking about that like that's one fight that I think would like make sense for me to do it. But being honest right now, I'm focused on MMA, so [there’s no] reason for me to stop training in MMA to like go back [and fight jiu-jitsu].”

Although more known for his exploits in the IBJJ, the 17-time BJJ world champion spent a few years in the no-gi circuit and captured two ADCC world titles.

Almeida eventually squared off against Ryan in the Absolutes final in the 2019 ADCC world championships in what must have been a dream scenario for the entire BJJ community.

Watch Almeida's interview below:

‘Buchecha’ looks back at his ADCC legacy

While most fans see Marcus Almeida as a master of the gi, ‘Buchecha’ also donned the rash guard and translated that golden pedigree into the ADCC.

In a recent Instagram post, the BJJ legend recalled his legendary resume in the no-gi circuit.

“ADCC. What a ride, amazing battles and great memories! 3 times competing (2013, 2017, 2019). 6 Medals🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉 And No Regrets. Not bad for a Gi Guy.”

Almeida has since transitioned to MMA, where he has an impressive 4-1 record, with all four of his victories coming by finish.