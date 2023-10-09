“I’m only getting better” - Thanh Le feels he’s at his MMA peak after crazy submission win over Ilya Freymanov

Age is just a measly number for Thanh Le.

The Vietnamese-American star recently captured the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title when he submitted Ilya Freymanov in a little over a minute in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 this past Friday in Bangkok.

Le, who secured the heel hook finish 62 seconds into the match, won the interim gold at the age of 38. While some fighters start retiring at a younger age, Le feels he’s at his best just two years from becoming 40.

He said during his post-fight interview:

“Yeah, no question. But everybody says that when they're a little older and on the backside of their career. Like I'm 38 and I feel the best I've ever felt like I’m the fastest, healthy, and mentally strong. But I am. I don't know what to tell you. It's the truth even if you believe me or not, or it can be Instagram cliche or not, but that's how I feel. I'm only getting better in literally every aspect.”

The submission win was Le’s first in his ONE Championship career and it also preserved his ungodly 100 percent finish rate.

Le went on a streak of five straight knockout wins in the promotion before losing the ONE featherweight MMA world title to Tang Kai in 2022. Kai, incidentally, was supposed to be Le’s opponent but the Chinese star had to pull out due to injury.

This left Le to face off against Freymanov, who was 2-0 in his first two matches in ONE Championship.

There’s no official word on when Tang and Le will meet for the ONE undisputed featherweight world title, but it could come sooner rather than later.

Tang was in attendance at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium during the card and he told commentator Mitch Chilson that he’s 100 percent recovered and ready for the unification bout.

Watch Le's entire interview below: