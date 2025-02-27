“I’m glad that I’m here” - Ayaka Miura grateful for the opportunity to compete at a big stage in Qatar

Ayaka Miura was grateful to be featured in the only women's fight at ONE 171: Qatar. On February 20, Miura fought in a women's atomweight MMA bout against Ritu Phogat, who was making her return after giving birth less than a year ago.

Phogat hoped to showcase a special comeback moment at ONE 171. Miura had other plans and secured a first-round submission via kneebar.

Following her impressive performance, Miura did a post-fight interview backstage with Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post. 'Zombie' had this to say:

"I feel there’s no match without any opponent. Things happen, like [fighters] getting injured or they cannot meet their weight requirements. I’m really thankful that I was part of this big tournament, especially since there was only one female [fight] tonight. And I’m glad that I’m here."

Ayaka Miura's kneebar finish led to a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Four other fighters received a performance bonus at ONE 171: Qatar - Kade Ruotolo, Shamil Erdogan, Roberto Soldic, and Joshua Pacio.

The replay of ONE 171, including the previously mentioned bonus-winning performances, can be seen via the promotion's YouTube channel.

Watch Miura's entire post-fight interview with Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post below:

Ayaka Miura strengthened her presence in ONE women's atomweight MMA division

Ayaka Miura's submission at ONE 171: Qatar extended her winning streak to four, giving her a solid argument for deserving a title shot.

Firstly, women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex must face her close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp pulled out of her fight against Zamboanga in 2024 after suffering a torn MCL in training.

The Thai superstar had to endure an extended layoff to recover, leading to Zamboanga claiming the interim strap with a win against Alyona Rassohyna.

ONE Championship will have a decision to make regarding Ayaka Miura's next promotional outing.

Miura could be sidelined to face the winner of Stamp vs. Zamboanga. Another option would be to match up the number three-ranked contender against number two-ranked Ham Seo Hee, leaving no doubt about who should fight the champion.

Watch Miura's kneebar submission against Phogat below:

