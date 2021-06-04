I'm glad I told him how loved he is - Israel Adesanya pens incredibly touching tribute to late teammate Fau Vake

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his former friend and training partner Fau Vake, who died from injuries sustained from an assault.

Posting Vake's picture on his Instagram, 'The Last Stylebender' shared his memories of the 25-year-old kickboxer.

"His smile legit brightens up any room. He pushed me and made me a better fighter, pure fact. Always willing to learn, asking me questions about his jab even after he whooped my a-- with it." said Israel Adesanya.

In the social media post, Adesanya also talked about Vake's child, a three-year-old Isa. He also included an image of Fau, presumably with his daughter Isa, on the post.

Fau Vake with his daughter, Isa

"Isa. When she smiles, we see you smile too. She will always be looked out for by the family CKB," claimed Adesanya.

The 185-pound champion said he was grateful to be able to express his admiration and love for his late 25-year-old teammate while he was still alive.

"I'm glad I told him how good he was, how hard he was to spar, how appreciated he was, how loved he is."

Fau is alive and still fighting!!!

Vake was involved in a brawl that left him in hospital with grave injuries. Adesanya, along with other members of City Kickboxing, were rooting for him to pull through but the 25-year-old eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Eugene Bareman reveals how Fau Vake's demise has affected Israel Adesanya and Brad Riddell

Israel Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman recently went on Submission Radio where he expressed his grief at the passing away of their team member Fau Vake.

Speaking about the emotional toll that Vake's demise has taken on the fighters, Bareman said:

"Unfortunately, we've had people pass away before, just previously to a fight week and we've got a little bit of experience in dealing with that...I know Brad[Riddle] and Israel [Adesanya], there's a part of them that they've locked away...I believe they''ll grieve the way they normally grieve after the fight."

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to fight Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 for the middleweight championship. 'The Last Stylebender's' teammate Brad Riddell will be competing on the same card against Drew Dober.

