Israel Adesanya's teammate Fau Vake has passed away due to injuries sustained from an assault

New Zealand-based MMA fighter Fau Vake has passed away following an alleged assault in Central Auckland. Vake was a teammate of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at the City Kickboxing MMA gym in Auckland.

The 25-year-old kickboxer was reportedly involved in a brawl in Symonds Street last Sunday. Vake was battling for his life at Auckland City hospital after reportedly having sustained grave injuries. The 2-0 MMA fighter was the father of a three-year-old girl.

According to a report by NZ Herald, Auckland Police have charged four men in relation to the incident. The alleged assaulters appeared in Auckland District Court on Monday. The report further states that two of the four men have been charged with "common assault," while the other two assailants have been charged with "assault with intent."

In an interview earlier this week, City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman said Fau Vake was one of four brothers involved in MMA. The coach added that Vake was destined to go a long way in the sport and that the former kickboxer would get the better of Israel Adesanya in sparring sessions.

Following the life-threatening attack on Fau Vake, 'The Last Stylebender' urged his followers to pray for his teammate:

Fau is alive and still fighting!!!

Please please pray for him 🌍 pic.twitter.com/vIzzmqkeuI — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 18, 2021

City Kickboxing team grieves loss of fellow teammate Fau Vake

The City Kickboxing team addressed news of Fau Vake's demise in a statement earlier today. The coveted gym has asked fans to respect the Vake family's privacy as they grieve.

"He has fought. He has fought every step of the way against catastrophic injuries and it's only his heart that's kept him in it for so long."

Furthermore, City Kickboxing vowed never to forget the courage displayed by Vake. The team will continue working at their gym in honor of Vake's valor.

"That's the best way to honour him but the rest of our time is wrapping around the family and honouring what Fau has brought into our lives," said coach Mike Angove.

"I am distraught. My gym brother may die because of the gutless actions of these men." A strong statement on Fau Vake from @stylebender who once had his jaw broken by a cheap shot from behind.