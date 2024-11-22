  • home icon
  • “I’m going to be a better version” - Christian Lee says fans can expect a smashing return for two-division champ

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Nov 22, 2024 07:24 GMT
Christian Lee - Photo by ONE Championship
Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee of the United States is all but ready to step back inside the ONE Championship ring to resume his epic career.

Lee was last seen in action taking home his second golden belt with a fourth-round technical knockout victory over former welterweight king Kiamrian Abassov at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November 2022.

But after the untimely passing of younger sister Victoria Lee later that year, 'The Warrior' went on hiatus to mourn and grieve the loss of his sibling.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee says that he is feeling absolutely on top of his game just a couple of weeks ahead of his impending return to action.

The Prodigy Training Center representative said:

"I’ve just been training as hard as I can to make sure that when I go in there, I’m going to be a better version of myself, better than I’ve been – even previously when I won my last two titles."

Lee has won eight of his last nine bouts, including seven by knockout finish. He owns the most victories in ONE Championship history at 17, and is looking to extend his epic run with another spectacular performance.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Christian Lee back in action.

Christian Lee to defend lightweight gold against unbeaten Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

'The Warrior' Christian Lee will put the ONE lightweight MMA world title on the line against undefeated Turkish star Alibeg Rasulov.

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, December 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Edited by C. Naik
