"My wrestling is better than his" - Alibeg Rasulov lists his key advantage over Christian Lee in ONE Fight Night 26 main event

Alibeg Rasulov isn't short of confidence heading into his first world title matchup at ONE Fight Night 26. Per the undefeated Turkish sensation, he has just the advantage he needs to create history on Dec. 6.

The Hyperion Fighters athlete returns for his sophomore outing under the ONE spotlight in a ONE lightweight MMA world title tussle against Christian Lee inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Having utilized his bread and butter on the canvas to rack up a perfect 14-0 slate in his career, Alibeg Rasulov remains certain that his grappling will give him a trump card over the two-division kingpin in their main event clash.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 31-year-old said:

"I think that Christian Lee has not yet met an opponent like me. My wrestling is better than his. I will force my wrestling on him."

Hailing from a grappling-rich region like Dagestan, it's easy to understand why.

Like many of his peers, Rasulov has used his high-octane style of wrestling to suffocate anyone in his path. Alongside a variety of submission-winning maneuvers, the Russian-born fighter is equipped with a vice-like grip and unmatched strength.

That will, however, be put to the test against Lee, who is no stranger to finishing opponents on the mats and on the feet.

'The Warrior' has wrapped up 16 of his 20 fights inside the distance, and he'll undoubtedly have his eyes on another highlight-reel moment to announce his comeback in style at ONE Fight Night 26.

Christian Lee pumped to remind fans that he's still the same dangerous man vs. Alibeg Rasulov

On the flip side, Christian Lee is ready to resume his adventure on the global stage and remind everyone why he sits atop the lightweight and welterweight MMA divisions of ONE Championship.

As much as he respects what Alibeg Rasulov brings to the table, the Prodigy Training Center and Evolve MMA athlete says he hasn't lost any time despite being away from the fight game for an extended period of time.

He told ONE Championship separately:

"I still feel like I'm the best in the world, lightweight or welterweight."

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live in U.S. primetime for free.

