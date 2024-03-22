"I'm going to bring it home" - Karl Moore shares heartfelt message about his father ahead of vacant Bellator light heavyweight title fight

Karl Moore has added motivation as he recently shared a heartfelt message about his father ahead of his vacant light heavyweight title fight against Corey Anderson today at Bellator Champions Series: Belfast.

The Belfast native will definitely have the home crowd advantage as he looks to prove the oddsmakers wrong and defeat the ex-UFC star to accomplish his dream.

Ahead of the event, Bellator uploaded a clip from their series documenting the buildup to the fight, which gave fans a glimpse into the fighters' respective personal journeys to the title fight.

Moore opened up about the difficulties that his family has dealt with after his father was diagnosed with cancer and explained the significance of winning the vacant championship. The 32-year-old mentioned that he has been committed to his goal and noted that there have been plenty of sacrifices made. He said:

"He [father] is the man that got me into martial arts today. Before my last fight in Chicago - a week before that fight - I found out my dad had stage four cancer...Everythings just led to this moment, everything that went on in the past. My dad getting unwell, and then he gets well just before this fight. Everything's just perfect, this is my time. I'm going to bring it [title] home for me and him, and everybody else."

It will be interesting to see whether the added motivation will result in Moore shocking the MMA community by pulling off an upset over Anderson.

PFL announces two media rights deals for North America

The PFL made a number of exciting announcements this week as they officially revealed where fans can watch Bellator in North America, They have continued to grow their product and find media partners to expand their global distribution.

The promotion, which was acquired by PFL last year, will host eight one-off events featuring title fights titled Champions Series. In the United States, the events will stream live on Max as part of their media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Canadian fans, who have been accustomed to watching Bellator events on their YouTube channel, will now get to watch the events on Fight Network, which is owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

