Johnny Walker shares his pick for Karl Moore vs. Corey Anderson - "Next Bellator light heavyweight champion"

Johnny Walker has just taken to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his prediction for Corey Anderson's upcoming Bellator light heavyweight championship bout with Karl Moore. The Brazilian, who has some degree of experience with both men, threw his support behind Moore, who is his SBG Ireland teammate.

Meanwhile, Anderson is responsible for handing Walker his first-ever UFC loss, having knocked him out in late 2019 to put a halt to the Brazilian's hype train. Despite his past defeat to Anderson, Walker is confident that his teammate has the skills necessary to emerge victorious later this evening at Bellator 302.

Walter tweeted:

"Who is excited to see who is the next Bellator light heavyweight champion? I'm with Karl More #BellatorBelfast I'm here and I'm gonna watch"

While he misspelled his teammate's name, Walker has reason to be interested in Moore's bout, as the streaking Northern Irishman has a chance to be the second world champion in a major MMA organization to emerge out of SBG Ireland. Thus far, the only fighter from the gym to have captured gold is UFC superstar, Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' famously captured the UFC featherweight title with a record-breaking knockout over José Aldo, before later claiming UFC lightweight gold with a masterclass against Eddie Alvarez. Both wins were fundamental to the Irishman's ascension to superstardom.

Meanwhile, Walker has struggled for consistency and has developed a reputation for being one of the least durable fighters on the roster due to the frequency with which he is rocked, dropped or even outright knocked out.

Revisiting Johnny Walker's fight with Corey Anderson

Before UFC 244, Johnny Walker was the subject of tremendous hype. He was at the helm of a 9-fight win streak, with three of his wins taking place in the UFC. Moreover, 8 out of those 9 wins were finishes in which he displayed his freakish athleticism, knockout power and size. This led to many touting him as a future world champion.

Some event went as far as suggesting that he would be the man to finally beat Jon Jones, who reigned as the light heavyweight champion at the time. All of that came to a crushing end when the Brazilian faced Corey Anderson. Initially, he stuffed Anderson's takedown attempts and proved too strong for his foe.

Check out Corey Anderson TKO'ing Johnny Walker:

Before long, however, Anderson rocked him with an overhand right and dropped him with follow-up shots. Walker briefly survived on the ground, but was eventually TKO'd in humiliating fashion.