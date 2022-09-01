"Like he was in The Matrix" - Paddy Pimblett on Conor McGregor's historic performance against Eddie Alvarez

Conor McGregor's run through the UFC's featherweight division is undoubtedly one of the greatest title runs in the promotion's history. Not only did it witness the meteoric rise of the man who became the most famous combat sports athlete on the planet, but it saw him end Jose Aldo's nearly ten-year unbeaten run in 13 seconds.

However, McGregor wasn't done shocking the world. After winning both the featherweight and lightweight belts in Cage Warriors, the Irishman locked his eyes on repeating the same feat in the UFC. McGregor was given a shot at Eddie Alvarez's lightweight title at the UFC's maiden event in the historic Madison Square Garden arena, and he made it count.

Conor McGregor put on an absolute masterclass at UFC 205 that is widely considered his best performance ever. The Dubliner methodically took the American apart and knocked him out a little over three minutes into the second round. On episode 42 of his podcast Chattin Pony, fan-favorite UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett recalled the historic performance while speaking to Steve-O:

"It was like 12 seconds tops [McGregor vs. Aldo]... and then the other one, I think his other performance, though, in the title fight's even better, against Alvarez. That performance was even better, lad... when he became champ-champ, that performance was just, it was like he was in The Matrix..."

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor's "championship run is done"

The Irishman suffered a gruesome leg injury at UFC 264 and has put on quite a bit of muscle during his rehabilitation. In an interview with The Mac Life, McGregor teased the idea of competing against then-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the 170lbs title.

However, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes McGregor's title-winning days are behind him. 'The Bad Guy' stated in an episode of Beyond The Fight that the former two-division champion will not taste UFC gold again and may be unaware of his situation.

''Conor McGregor's championship run is over. That's true, that's mean. Conor did not come out and tell you, because he's not aware of it.''

That said, Sonnen noted that although he may not win a belt again, Conor McGregor is still the biggest draw in the sport and will continue to make history:

''Conor MGregor's championship run is over, but his record setting isn't, his live gate is not, McGregor's pay-per-view, these things are not done. His time in the spotlight and his time as the main event is not done.''

