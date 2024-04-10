"I'm going to direct all my energy towards Kade" - Tye Ruotolo says he'll take on a coaching role in Kade's MMA debut

Don't expect Tye Ruotolo to fight in the same card as his twin Kade at ONE 167 at Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.

However, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion assured fans he'd still be in his brother's corner for his highly anticipated MMA debut.

In order to give his full and unbridled attention to Kade Ruotolo's match with Blake Cooper, Tye has selflessly taken a step back as a competitor and will instead switch into coaching mode.

The 21-year-old made this clear in his ONE Fight Night 21 post-event interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"You know what, I'm actually just going to focus on Kade's [MMA debut] this time around. This is something that's new to us so I'm going to direct all my energy towards Kade. I'm really excited to see what he can do with his skills."

Here's the Ruotolo brothers' interview in its entirety:

Meanwhile, Kade and Tye Ruotolo both won at ONE Fight Night 21 last April 5. The twins were so in sync that they even submitted their respective opponents with the same hybrid choke now dubbed the "Ruotolo-tine".

In hindsight, Tye may not have the MMA experience to coach Kade, but the whole world knows the unbreakable bond that these two have.

At the end of the day, no one will ever understand Kade Rutolo as much as his brother Tye.

Tye Ruotolo always eager to repay Kade's unwavering support

Tye Ruotolo choked out Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21 and successfully defended his welterweight submission grappling crown for the first time.

According to the youngest IBJJF world champion, he couldn't have done it without his constant sparring partner and eternal confidant, Kade Ruotolo.

The Atos affiliate said in his OFN21 in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson:

"I just want to say thank you to my brother. He supports me no matter what, every single time. There's no one I'd rather have by my side in the world."

