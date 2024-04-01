“I’m going to his domain” – Jonathan Di Bella believes pressure is on him ahead of Prajanchai war in Lumpinee

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella believes that the pressure is on him when he takes on Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a title clash this week in Thailand.

The Canadian-Italian fighter will stake his world title against the division's Muay Thai king in an all-champion clash at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5. It will be the second title defense of Di Bella, who became world champion in October 2022.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the 27-year-old native of Quebec said a lot of pressure is on him heading into the marquee match. Not only does he have to deal with the versatility of Prajanchai as a fighter, but also the contest will be held in the Thai champion's turf of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout said:

"Technically I'm going to his domain. I'm going 20 hours across the world to his own town, so I'm going to his domain, really. But no, I think it's an even fight because you know he has all the experience in boxing and Muay Thai and he has kickboxing experience. So I think he has a lot experience over me."

Watch the interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella first successfully defended his world title in October last year, defeating Australian-Thai challenger Danial Williams by unanimous decision. He became world champion in October 2022, when he got the better of Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by decision for the vacant strawweight kickboxing belt.

Prajanchai, 29, meanwhile, is gunning to become a two-sport ONE world champion after becoming the undisputed strawweight Muay Thai titleholder back in December. He knocked out erstwhile divisional king Joseph Lasiri in the opening round of their unification fight.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 58 live from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website.

Prajanchai honored to battle Jonathan Di Bella in title clash

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is excited to go into battle in a title clash against Jonathan Di Bella, who he considers one of the best strikers in the game right now.

The Thai warrior looks to add the kickboxing strap to the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title already in his possession at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand.

It serves as the co-headlining bout of the event, happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and bannered by the clash between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai shared that he is looking forward to pitting his skills against a topnotch opponent like Jonathan Di Bella.

He said:

"I am so happy and honored to fight one of the best strikers in the world."

Apart from winning a second world title, Prajanchai seeks to extend a four-fight winning streak.