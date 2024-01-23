“I’m going to finish him in any way possible” – Rade Opacic eager to test Iraj Azizpour’s iron chin at ONE 165

26-year-old Serbian heavyweight kickboxing sensation Rade Opacic is fully fixated on claiming victory in the most exciting way possible in his next fight. Never mind that his opponent is a hulking Iranian behemoth who moves like a flyweight in the ring.

Opacic has one thing on his mind, and that’s stopping Iranian striking superstar Iraj Azizpour and making a statement – that he’s ready for a shot at ONE Championship gold.

Opacic and Azizpour lock horns at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which goes down this weekend.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Opacic gave props to Azizpour, recognizing the imminent threat the Iranian poses. But he also warned his upcoming opponent that his power is nothing to mess with.

Opacic said:

“Iraj has a good chin. He can take a lot of punches. But he hasn’t felt mine yet. I’m going to do my best to finish him in any way possible.”

Needless to say, this fight is going to be absolutely epic and fans should expect a war of attrition between these two heavyweights.

Rade Opacic looks for third straight victory to strengthen case for a world title shot

At 26 years of age, Rade Opacic feels he is hitting his peak at just the right time.

Opacic is a winner of six of his last seven under the ONE Championship banner, including two over elite names like Giannis Stoforidis and Guto Inocente. A victory over Iraj Azizpour at ONE 165 could net him a shot at ONE Championship gold.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.