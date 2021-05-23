"I'm not going to be that guy" - Paul Felder claims that his decision to retire was influenced by the struggle of other UFC veterans

During the UFC Vegas 27 broadcast, Paul Felder announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts. 'The Irish Dragon' confirmed that he would not be stepping back inside the octagon, and during the post-event press conference, Felder briefly cleared up his decision to retire.

Paul Felder claimed that his last two losses in a row certainly influenced his decision to retire. After watching veterans like Ronaldo Souza break his arm and Donald Cerrone lose five fights in a row, Felder realized that he wasn't willing to be the guy who fights past his expiration date.

"After (my) two losses in a row, watching Jacare break his arm, watching guys like Cowboy fight five more fights past when I think they should, I'm not going to be that guy. I've said from the very beginning, I won't be the guy who fights past his expiration date."

Paul Felder officially announced his retirement during the broadcast of the main card of UFC Vegas 27. Despite being on the back of two losses, 'The Irish Dragon' had signed a new contract offered by the UFC, one that matched Felder's expectations.

Even dragons have their endings. 🐲



Thank you, @FelderPaul for an incredible career of always putting on a show! 👏 #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/sdUgxqaey3 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 23, 2021

However, Paul Felder also added that he never fought under his new contract. Instead, the number nine-ranked UFC lightweight decided to call it a day, and Felder seemed quite determined about his retirement decision.

Paul Felder ended his career after accepting a last-minute fight against Rafael dos Anjos

In 2020, Paul Felder competed twice inside the octagon, and unfortunately for him, 'The Irish Dragon' ended up losing both fights. Felder's first fight of the year was against Dan Hooker in an incredibly close contest that was awarded in favor of the Kiwi. Many fans even felt that Felder had beaten Hooker, but the judges didn't seem to think so.

"I'm retiring officially from the sport of mixed martial arts and from the UFC."@felderpaul has called it a career 👏 #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/QGoTXPsBKQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2021

In November 2020, Felder made his return to the octagon and this time around accepted a fight against former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos on five days' notice. Despite a good showing, Felder wasn't able to beat RDA and suffered his second loss in a row.

Felder's last win came against Edson Barboza at UFC 242 on September 7, 2019. 'The Irish Dragon' retires with a 17-6 record.