Is Donald Cerrone's current winless streak the longest in UFC history?

Donald Cerrone lost to Alex Morono via TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 26. With this loss, Cerrone is officially 0-5 in his last six fights, with one no-contest against Niko Price. His winless streak is a whopping six bouts. However, this isn't the highest winless streak in the history of the UFC.

Former two-division UFC champion B.J. Penn holds the record for the longest winless streak in the promotion's history at eight. 'The Prodigy' also holds the record for most consecutive losses in UFC history at seven. In his last eight fights, B.J. Penn's record was 0-7-1 (1 draw). Penn had only one victory over former foe and fellow legend Matt Hughes in his last eleven bouts.

Penn’s 7 losses in a row is a new UFC record. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 12, 2019

It's an unfortunate state of affairs because, in his prime, B.J. Penn was one of the most skilled and dangerous fighters the world had ever seen. He shocked the world when he beat a prime Matt Hughes to win the UFC welterweight championship. He is also one of the few people who gave Georges St-Pierre some of the toughest challenges of his career.

Penn's last win came in 2010, and he continued fighting until 2019. Needless to say, 'The Prodigy' was chasing a win for far too long after his prime. When he left the UFC, B.J. Penn was 41 years old but hadn't won inside the octagon since the age of 32.

Anderson Silva came close to breaking Penn's record for the longest winless streak, but a win over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 helped him avoid the infamous record.

Is Donald Cerrone retiring after his most recent loss at UFC Vegas 26?

In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto following UFC Vegas 26, 'Cowboy' insisted that he isn't retiring just yet. While he did acknowledge that how he feels and how he performs are two very different things, Cerrone said this isn't how he wants to leave. He also said that he would let the fans know when he decides to hang up the gloves.

Spoke to Cowboy, he tells me this was not his final fight and he doesn't feel done, but acknowledges his performances say otherwise. Said he'll have to watch tape, talk to his team and UFC. Whenever it IS his last fight, he believes he'll make that known before his final walk. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 9, 2021

Donald Cerrone mentioned he wants to go back to lightweight before leaving the UFC. His bout at UFC Vegas 26 was scheduled to be a lightweight bout against Diego Sanchez, but after 'The Nightmare' was cut from the UFC roster, Alex Morono was brought in as a replacement. Due to the last-minute nature of the bout, it was contested at welterweight.

“Don’t know what to answer you on, ‘Is it that time [to retire]?’ I don’t know. I don’t feel like it, but how I feel and how I perform are two different things, you know?"



"Heartbroken" @Cowboycerrone spoke to @bokamotoESPN after his loss at #UFCVegas26 pic.twitter.com/qL2fa4TrCp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 9, 2021

'Cowboy' is a UFC veteran and holds the record for most wins in the promotion. It's tough to watch a great fighter on such a skid, but the fight game is all about tough decisions. At 38 years of age, it might be time for Cerrone to hang up the gloves and enjoy retirement on his ranch.