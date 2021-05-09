Which fighter has the most wins in UFC history?

Former UFC lightweight title contender Donald Cerrone holds the record for most wins in UFC history. 'Cowboy' has achieved this incredible feat by living up to his motto "anybody, anytime, anywhere."

Donald Cerrone's illustrious UFC resume is filled with names of notable athletes. The 'BMF Ranch' owner has fought the who's who of UFC's lightweight division. Occasionally, the 38-year-old veteran shares the octagon with elite welterweights as well. Over the course of his decorated UFC career, Cerrone has racked up 23 wins in the lightweight and welterweight divisions combined.

🤠 All-time leader in wins

🤠 All-time leader in finishes



Cowboy Cerrone taps Mike Perry at #UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/kgnD0wqbho — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 11, 2018

Following the merger of the WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) roster with the UFC, 'Cowboy' kicked off his UFC career in 2011. Cerrone's UFC career saw many crests and troughs before UFC 167, where the Colorado native secured a second-round triangle choke win over Evan Dunham. Donald Cerrone then went on an 8-fight winning streak in the lightweight division.

Sadly, 'Cowboy' couldn't capture the throne despite riding spectacular momentum. At UFC on FOX 17, Donald Cerrone fell short in his quest to claim the title against Rafael dos Anjos. The New Mexico resident then decided to leap to the 170 pounds division. Subsequently, Cerrone's welterweight stint spanned 16 fights to date.

Donald Cerrone suffered a TKO loss at UFC Vegas 26:

Donald Cerrone was originally expected to face former teammate Diego Sanchez at UFC Vegas 26. However, 'The Nightmare' was reportedly pulled off the cards as he was removed from the UFC roster altogether.

Stepping in on short notice, up-and-comer Alex Morono agreed to face 'Cowboy' in a three-round welterweight clash. Morono disposed of the UFC veteran with a brutal technical knockout in round one. The defeat marked Cerrone's fifth loss in his last six UFC outings.

Man, Alex Morono finishes Donald Cerrone in the first round. Knocks him out on the feet. Tough to say where Cowboy goes from here. Fifth consecutive loss, four of those were knockouts. Hard to watch the legends struggle at the end of their careers. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 9, 2021

Reflecting on tonight's heartbreaking defeat, "Cowboy" spoke with ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto after the fight:

"The kid came hungry and ready, you know. No excuses on my end. I was ready. Came out, started early... we did everything we could on our end," said Donald Cerrone.

“Don’t know what to answer you on, ‘Is it that time [to retire]?’ I don’t know. I don’t feel like it, but how I feel and how I perform are two different things, you know?"



"Heartbroken" @Cowboycerrone spoke to @bokamotoESPN after his loss at #UFCVegas26 pic.twitter.com/qL2fa4TrCp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 9, 2021