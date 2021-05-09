3 reasons why it is time for Donald Cerrone to finally hang up the gloves

UFC legend Donald Cerrone suffered yet another devastating defeat in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 26. Alex Morono teed off on Cerrone late in round one to hand 'Cowboy' his fifth loss from his last six fights in the UFC. Donald Cerrone's last fight was a no-contest against Niko Price.

A familiar question has resurfaced after the UFC veteran's record went to 0-5-1 in his last six fights. Is it over for 'Cowboy'?

Moments after his bout at UFC Vegas 26, Donald Cerrone quickly gave fans an answer. The beloved octagon star told Brett Okamoto of ESPN that he doesn't plan to end his career just yet.

Spoke to Cowboy, he tells me this was not his final fight and he doesn't feel done, but acknowledges his performances say otherwise. Said he'll have to watch tape, talk to his team and UFC. Whenever it IS his last fight, he believes he'll make that known before his final walk. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 9, 2021

But at the end of the day, that decision might not be up to 'Cowboy'. Last September, UFC President Dana White expressed his concerns for Donald Cerrone, who hasn't tasted victory since May 2019. White believes it's time for 'Cowboy' to retire. And he might have a point.

Unfortunately, all good things have to come to an end, and Cerrone's storied UFC career is no exception. On that note, let's discuss three reasons why it's time for 'Cowboy' to ride off into the sunset.

#3 Donald Cerrone has given more than enough to MMA

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

Donald Cerrone is the record holder for the most wins in the UFC. He has earned a staggering 23 wins in the UFC by staying active for so long and taking every fight he's offered – short notice or otherwise – without any hesitation.

Why? Because that's how much 'Cowboy' loves the sport.

Not many big-name fighters possess Donald Cerrone's willingness and hunger to fight each time an opportunity arises. Cerrone's intense passion for MMA, unfortunately, comes with some consequences.

Throughout his 10-year UFC career, Cerrone's body has taken a ton of punishment. The damage from fighting as often as he does has taken a toll on him physically.

Based on his recent performances, it's obvious that 'Cowboy' isn't as durable as he used to be. UFC Vegas 26 is just the latest reminder that while Cerrone still has a burning desire to compete, his body just isn't holding up.

#2 'Cowboy' won't win a UFC title

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

In the past, Donald Cerrone has stated that striving for a UFC championship is part of what motivates him to keep going. After all, he has achieved everything a UFC fighter could ever hope to accomplish, aside from winning the title.

Unfortunately, a championship opportunity at either lightweight or welterweight is simply unattainable for 'Cowboy' at this stage of his career.

Even if he miraculously earns a title shot, it's hard to imagine Cerrone upsetting Kamaru Usman or holding his own against the killers residing in the 155-pound division.

#1 Donald Cerrone should focus on his long-term health

McGregor v Cerrone

Despite his recent woes, 'Cowboy' will still go down as an icon in the UFC when everything is said and done. But that's not to say that Donald Cerrone should allow his downward spiral to continue.

MMA is an unforgiving sport as it's rare for fighters to walk away on their own terms. Even all-time greats like Anderson Silva and BJ Penn were not spared from tragic endings.

Short notice was no problem for @alexmoronomma, who finished Cowboy Cerrone late in the first round at #UFCVegas26 😯 pic.twitter.com/qeWC5Q3tfc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 9, 2021

A graceful exit from the sport is already out of the equation for 'Cowboy'. But what Cerrone should focus on is his well-being for post-retirement life.

According to studies, the capability of fighters to take heavy blows to the head declines as they approach their late 30s. That's because repeatedly absorbing punishment over the years diminishes the brain’s ability to recover.

The outcome of Donald Cerrone's recent fights can attest to that. As competitive as he is, 'Cowboy' has to come to terms with the fact that it's no longer worth his while to keep brutalizing his body at this age.