Which fighters won the post-fight bonuses at UFC Vegas 26?

UFC Vegas 26 saw some incredible fights and performances. Helen Yee reported the post-fight bonuses are as follows:

Alex Morono won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his first-round knockout of Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. Carslton Harris also received the POTN bonus for his incredible anaconda-choke finish of Christian Aguilera.

The bout between Gregor Gillespie and Diego Ferreira was declared the 'Fight of the Night'. The back-and-forth grappling match saw Gillespie secure a TKO win via ground and pound in the second round.

All four athletes won $50,000.

UFC Vegas 26 came together defying all odds:

The UFC Vegas 26 fight card seemed destined to fall apart multiple times after both the main and co-main events appeared to fall through.

Cory Sandhagen was scheduled to take on former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw in the main event, but the bout fell through after Dillashaw suffered an injury. Michelle Waterson vs. Mariana Rodriguez was then billed as the main event of the fight card.

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone was scheduled to take on Diego Sanchez in the co-main event, but the fight fell apart following Sanchez's release from the UFC. Alex Morono was then brought in as Cerrone's opponent.

The most recent blow to the fight card came after the weigh-ins when Amanda Ribas evidently tested positive for COVID-19. Her bout with Angela Hill was subsequently scrapped.

UFC Vegas 26 came together despite all the odds and turned out to be an incredible event. From the prelims to the main card, there were amazing fights all through.