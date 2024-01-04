“I’m going home now” - Tawanchai PK Saenchai shows 6’4” phenom Nabil Anane not to mess with his power

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Nabil Anane shared a hilarious exchange following a grueling training session.

Over the past two years, Tawanchai has separated himself as arguably the most dangerous striker on the ONE Championship roster. The 24-year-old’s world-class skills are a product of hard work and determination, which wouldn’t be possible without help from his training partners.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion was recently seen improving his clinch work with ONE flyweight Muay Thai fighter Nabil Anane. Following a brutal round of knees, Anane separated and had this to say in a video posted on Instagram by the promotion:

“I think I’m done. I’m going home now.”

Tawanchai responded by saying:

“Chill”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Nabil Anane found success in 2023.

Firstly, Tawanchai fought four times, two in kickboxing and two in Muay Thai. The PK Saenchai affiliate started with a featherweight Muay Thai world title defense against Jamal Yusupov before securing kickboxing wins against Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut.

Tawanchai ended the calendar year with an action-packed war against fellow Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn. Once the dust settled, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

As for Nabil Anane, the 6’4” flyweight Muay Thai fighter made his ONE debut in June and suffered a first-round knockout loss against modern-day legend and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Since then, Anane has bounced back with back-to-back wins against Nakrob Fairtex and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Watch the previously mentioned video with Tawanchai and Nabil Anane below:

What’s next for Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Nabil Anane?

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has become one of the biggest superstars in ONE, making him a hot commodity for super-fights moving forward.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion has been tied to rumors for a potential fight against ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, Jo Nattawut, and more.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear who will be next for Nabil Anane. Anane’s latest win against Muangthai has proven he’s a dangerous fighter in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, so it’ll be intriguing to see what he can accomplish in 2024.