“I fought with my long weapons” – Tawanchai says ‘chopping leg kicks’ were part of his plan to dismantle Superbon

At the final event of 2023, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai secured the biggest win of his run in ONE Championship.

The 24-year-old striking prodigy has already proven time and time again that he is one of the best in the world, but that same reputation precedes his latest opponent.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon posed a significant threat to the defending champion, but it was one that he was able to overcome with a formidable gameplan.

Many spoke about the power and explosiveness of the champion as a potentially key factor in this fight against the flawless technical skill set that his opponent brings to the table.

In an interview with Combat Matrix, the divisional king revealed that his gameplan was somewhat altered in the fight once he struggled to close the distance and land his big shots on the challenger.

Instead, he did what all the best champions in the world do and adapt on the fly to find the solution and pull it out of the fire:

“My chopping leg kicks were part of my game plan, yes. Because we couldn’t find any way to land, I fought with my long weapons.”

Tawanchai earned the biggest win of his career with a display of championship heart

Beating a living legend of the game like Superbon was always going to be the kind of challenge that would push Tawanchai to the absolute limit.

Most significantly, it posed questions that no previous challenger has been able to ask him before. In a sink or swim scenario, the champion rose to the occasion.

His ability to change up the gameplan while hanging in there with a fellow elite striker gave fans another glimpse as to how special the 24-year-old is. Not to mention, the two men gave absolutely everything to close out the biggest striking card in the history of the promotion in style.

